Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces lawsuit against Republican senators to keep voter information safe

Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a lawsuit Thursday to keep voter information safe. This news coming after the Republicans issued a subpoena to access personal information from Pennsylvania voters.

The news was announced during a phone conference, sending news to the public that Shapiro wants to protect the privacy of Pennsylvanians because he says the 2020-2021 election was fair.

Several Republican senators voted to issue subpoenas to obtain personal information from the 9 million voters in Pennsylvania. It won’t happen if Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets his way.

“My office just sued State Sen. Cris Dush, State Sen. Jake Corman, the Pennsylvania Senate and the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee.” Shapiro said.

Shapiro says he’s stepping in to protect the privacy of Pennsylvanians.

“The subpoenas would turn over extremely sensitive data including the last four digits of Social Security Numbers, driver’s license numbers, dates of birth, addresses, to some mystery third party company.” Shapiro said.

“I think people rightly taking voting fraud and voter security very seriously. We want to make sure that if you are voting, you are registered, right?” said Jeff Bloodworth, Director of Public Service and Global Affairs at Gannon University.

With discussions of possible voter fraud and trying to keep information safe for the voters, Bloodworth says this could get big attention.

“What the courts will say really does depend on the judge it goes in front of and I would assume this would be something that would go all the way to the state Supreme Court.” Bloodworth said.

“They believe their own power is more important than our Constitution, these legislatures need to put the law, put their oath of office, and the security of Pennsylvanians’ personal data before their bogus lie about the 2020 election.” Shapiro said.

The Intergovernmental Affairs Committee voted on September 15th 7-4 right on party lines.

