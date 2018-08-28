Local News

Attorney General Shapiro says on the Today Show the Vatican had knowledge of a cover-up

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 06:36 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 06:36 PM EDT

More scathing allegations for the Catholic Church today as Pennsylvania's Attorney General claims the Vatican knew about a cover-up involving sex abuse allegations against priests.

Josh Shapiro appearing on the Today Show this morning said, “I can’t specifically speak to Pope Francis [but] we have evidence that the Vatican had knowledge of the cover-up.”

The accusation comes two weeks after the release of a grand jury report saying hundreds of 'predator priests' had abused children in six Pennsylvania Dioceses over the past seven decades.

Shapiro did not specify Tuesday what evidence he has that would suggest the Vatican knew of a cover-up.

