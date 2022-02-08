Attorney general’s office takes legal action against car dealership in Erie

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office took legal action against a car dealership in Erie County.

The findings allege that Cars-R-Us in Millcreek Township violated consumer protection laws.

On January 27th, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General alleges that the dealership and its owner, Ryan Lariccia, sold 173 cars without a licensed salesperson on staff.

In addition, Cars-R-Us misled consumers when it misrepresented extended service contracts to be warranties.

Under the terms of assurance of voluntary compliance, Cars-R-Us and Ryan Lariccia agreed to pay the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania $1,000 in civil penalties and the cost in filing the AVC.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Cars-R-Us and Lariccia also agreed to not misrepresent extended service contracts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News