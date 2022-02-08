Attorney general’s office takes legal action against car dealership in Erie

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office took legal action against a car dealership in Erie County.

The findings allege that Cars-R-Us in Millcreek Township violated consumer protection laws.

On January 27th, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General alleges that the dealership and its owner, Ryan Lariccia, sold 173 cars without a licensed salesperson on staff.

In addition, Cars-R-Us misled consumers when it misrepresented extended service contracts to be warranties.

Under the terms of assurance of voluntary compliance, Cars-R-Us and Ryan Lariccia agreed to pay the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania $1,000 in civil penalties and the cost in filing the AVC.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Cars-R-Us and Lariccia also agreed to not misrepresent extended service contracts.