The Erie County courthouse set the scene as a candidate for judge in the Court of Common Pleas takes a second shot at the position.

Attorney Pete Sala was joined by family, friends and supporters as he spelled out his reasons for running.

In his career, he has argued in front of the PA Supreme Court and says that experience helps his understanding of the Common Pleas Court.

Sala pointed out his drive to help people started early in life with a widowed mother as a young child.

“I care about people, I understand people and their situations, because I have unique circumstances growing up, and I want to serve the people of Erie County in that capacity,” said Pete Sala.