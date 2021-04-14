Attorney representing the family of Amanda Grazioli speaks out following approval of $10 million wrongful death settlement

Judge Domitrovich approved a $10 million settlement in a wrongful death murder case, one of the largest record settlements in the history of Erie County.

The Barrist Firm announced the $10 million settlement in the case of Katz v. Grazioli.

John Grazioli, former president of Grazioli Management, shot his wife Amanda Grazoli in the back of the head.

In 2019, John Grazioli was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife.

The attorney representing Amanda Grazioli’s family had this to say:

“The next time a wealthy asset manager has a problem with his girlfriend or his wife, maybe he won’t take a gun and pull the trigger. Maybe he’ll think ‘wait a minute, I don’t want my money taken.’ If the publicity associated with the judgment can save one life, then we will have succeeded,” said Adam Barrist, attorney, Barrist Firm.

Attorney Barrist says with judges ruling he can now conduct asset discovery. Barrist says he plans to find the $10 million Grazioli owes.