Attorneys make their case against a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in April of 2020

Attorneys are making their case against a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in April of 2020.

The incident took place near the 1000 block of East Lake Road. Here is more on this trial.

67-year-old Delores White is appearing in front of jurors this week after she allegedly fatally stabbed Khalil Reynolds.

Defense attorneys told us she is admitting to the stabbing calling it self defense.

A trial is underway for a woman facing charges of first degree murder. 67-year-old Delores White is accused of fatally stabbing 35-year-old Khalil Reynolds in the 1000 block of East Lake Road in April of 2020.

The alleged altercation began over Reynolds being intoxicated at White’s house with her daughter.

Erie County District Attorney Greg Reichart said in an opening statement:

“The defendant made a decision to get a knife. She made the decision to kill Khalil Reynolds. It’s a culmination of decisions. In this case, focus on the decisions of her mind. She had the intent to kill in mind. She grabbed the knife.”

Defense attorney for White wanted jurors to believe the stabbing was fueled by self defense after Khalil ran toward White and her daughter saying quote:

“Imagine witnessing your daughter beaten. Delores did what every mother and father do. They defended their child. Delores defended herself and her daughter from a grown man. When you hear both sides, you’ll hear that the commonwealth left out a lot of the story.”

Outside the courtroom, supporters called for justice for White, asking for all charges to be dropped.

“We need to stand with her family at this time and continue to make people aware that the Castle Doctrine in PA said you can defend yourself in your own home,” saidAndria Stelmack, Community Activist.

Activists outside of the court house said that White has underlying health conditions like diabetes and COPD which with COVID-19 could be an unsafe environment in the prison.

White did admit to police when the incident happened that she killed Khalil and that was stated again by defense that she was honest.

Erie Police Department officers that were on the scene that day are expected to take the stand tomorrow.