Attorneys make their case against two men accused of fatally shooting an Erie man in 2020

Attorneys began making their case against two men being accused of fatally shooting an Erie man in 2020.

The incident took place near Southgate Drive and Usonia Avenue.

Following the trial, we went live from the Erie County Court House with more on today’s opening statements.

Jakwaris Robinson and Marshawn Williams appeared in court for allegedly shooting and fleeing the scene after killing 26-year-old Devin Way.

Both sides expressed the importance that every detail of the trial matters.

Opening statements were made for two men facing charges of second degree murder.

Both 24-year-olds Marshawn Williams and Jakwaris Robinson are being charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Devin Way.

The incident took place on Southgate Drive and Usonia Avenue on January 19th, 2020.

“Devin Way was pushed face down in the show in a blizzard on that day. They killed him over two ounces of marijuana. The investigation will show two men fleeing by foot and two others in the car,” said Jeremy Lightner, Assistant Erie County District Attorney.

Prosecutors believe the incident started over a marijuana deal inside a car.

They’ll try to convince the jury that Way was shot four times in his abdomen inside a vehicle.

Robinson and Williams fled the scene on foot while Melissa Seaman and Michael Toles stayed in the car. Both are still awaiting trial.

The defense attorney for Marshawn Williams said that Michael Toles also played an important part in the shooting.

“Did they run from the police? Heck yeah they did, but Michael Toles has reckless behavior. His story is all over the place,” said Mark Del Duce, Defense Attorney for Marshawn Williams.

Another defense attorney told jurors to pay attention to little details which will help from a verdict.

“Evidence will show Jakwaris isn’t guilty. They want you to believe that’s the Gospel truth. It’s not everything. That’s why we’re here. Pay attention to particular details,” said Eric Hackwelder, Defense Attorney for Jakwaris.

The first person to take the stand, Devin Way’s first cousin Josh. He ran to the street to try to save Devin after Way was shot.

On Thursday, Melissa Seaman and Michael Toles are expected to testify.