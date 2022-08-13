An ATV accident left one Pennsylvania man severely injured.

On Saturday at around 3:16 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Sherman Fire Department responded to an address on French Creek Road in the Town of Sherman for an ATV accident with personal injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation found that Eli D. Laramie, 25, of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania was operating an ATV on private property when the accident occurred.

Laramie suffered serious physical injury as a result of the accident and was flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Hamot here in Erie.

There are no charges as a result of this incident.