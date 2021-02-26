ATV trails at Allegheny National Forest closed due to warmer weather

ATV trails at Allegheny National Forest will be closing due to warmer weather.

The Allegheny National Forest (ANF) will close the Timberline, Rocky Gap and Marienville All-Terrain Vehicles/Off-Highway Motorcycles (ATV/OHM) trails Saturday, February 27 at 11:59 p.m., due to warmer weather.

The ATV/OHM trails will remain open for riding on Saturday, and will be closed at midnight and remain closed until temperatures and trail conditions can support winter use.

Forest Service staff will assess ATV/OHM trail conditions weekly.

Forest snowmobile trails remain open, although current conditions are “poor to not usable” given the recent warm temperatures and rain.

The ANF is a multiple use forest, so remember to use caution when on any of the trails as you may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, mountain bikers and skiers at any time.

Current snowmobile conditions are posted on the Forest website and social media page at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/allegheny/alerts-notices.