Auction planned for the Hagen History Center

A trip to Corry in October could mean a trip into Erie County’s past as an auction is planned for the Hagen History Center.

The center is hoping to remove about 600 items from the center’s 14,000 item collection.

The pieces that are being removed do not have any direct ties to Erie County except that they were probably used here.

Those items will be sold at an auction on October 15th beginning at 3 p.m.

The auction will take place at the Ploss Auction House in Corry.

Staff members have spent three years identifying less relevant, broken or redundant pieces.

The proceeds will go to the care of the remaining items.