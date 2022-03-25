Sports tourism has become a major industry for the Erie region.

On Friday, March 25, what was called a “Sports Facility Audit” showed our strengths and weaknesses.

The goal was to make sure that Erie not only stays competitive, but wins. A Sports Facility Audit gave the Erie Sports Commission a playbook for the future.

“We have to start looking at our venues and figure out what’s missing from our inventory of venues and what needs to be improved. That’s the whole purpose of this project,” said Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission.

The audit was presented to a group of about 50 of the region’s sports and tourism leaders. It was done by a national firm called “Huddle Up Group.”

Among the recommendations:

A master plan to avoid redundancy

A large tournament-friendly baseball and softball facility

More of a focus of improving and creating facilities surrounding Presque Isle Bay

“They know they can’t sit back because you’ve got neighbors in the commonwealth that are reinvesting in facilities and more sports marketing. Your neighbors realize that sports tourism is important and if you sit, you’re going to get lapped,” said Jon Schmieder, Huddle Up Group Founder and CEO.

At the same time, the Erie Sports Commission wanted to make sure tourism is only part of the plan.

“It’s not one-sided. We’re not just sitting here saying ‘This is for out of town people to generate economic impact.’ This is for our own people,” Jeanneret said.

One example of the impact that the suggested changes could have is that the audit concluded that the baseball-softball facility could generate $7 million per year.