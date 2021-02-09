Audit of Girard School District shows overpayment to the district of more than $250,000

An audit of the Girard School District shows an overpayment to the district of more than $250,000 for inaccuracies in non-resident student and transportation data.

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for school districts in Allegheny, Beaver, Erie, and Potter counties today.

“Pennsylvania taxpayers deserve to know if school administrators are using their resources efficiently and effectively,” DeFoor said. “My audits help to ensure schools stay focused on the top priority: preparing students for future success.”

The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools.

The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes. The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified.

The audit of the Girard School District shows the district’s inaccurate reporting of non-resident student data to the state which resulted in an overpayment to the district of $215,112, and the inaccurate reporting of transportation data which resulted in an overpayment of $35,012.

The full audit reports are available online at www.paauditor.gov.