(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new initiative was revealed on Wednesday that’s giving Pennsylvania college students the opportunity to find full-time employment after graduating.

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor unveiled ‘Intern to Hire,’ a new program to provide college students with paid internships leading to full-time employment with the Department of the Auditor General after graduation.

“This new program is an exciting step in the right direction to keep our young talent living and working in Pennsylvania after they graduate college,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We are giving students real-world experiences and paychecks that will lead directly to a rewarding career with our department. When they don their cap and gown at graduation, they will know their future is secure with a great job, great benefits and the opportunity to make Pennsylvania stronger.”

To participate, individuals must be enrolled in an accredited college or university as a full-time undergraduate student and be in a declared bachelor’s degree program with a focus on accounting, information technology or other related field. Students must also have successfully completed at least 60 college credits.

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor greets Temple University accounting students in attendance at the ‘Intern to Hire’ initiative press conference, in Philadelphia, PA on October 19, 2022.

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor speaks with Gregory N. Mandel, provost of Temple University, about benefits of the ‘Intern to Hire’ initiative, in Philadelphia, PA on October 19, 2022

Accounting students at Temple University’s Fox School of Business learn about the ‘Intern to Hire’ initiative, providing college students with paid internships leading to full-time employment with the Department of Auditor General after graduation, in Philadelphia, PA on October 19, 2022.

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor speaks with Betsy Gordon, Accounting Department Chair at Temple University, about benefits of the ‘Intern to Hire’ initiative, in Philadelphia, PA on October 19, 2022.

After being accepted as an intern, students must then complete the following to be hired into a full-time position:

Complete 900 hours of work during the school year or within three months of graduation. Hours can be earned over the course of two years, part-time during the school year or over holiday breaks;

Achieve overall “satisfactory” remarks in their final Employee Performance Review;

Graduate with a bachelor’s degree that includes 12 accounting or IT credits; and

Meet Pennsylvania residency requirements for employment.

Over the last year, the Auditor General has been visiting PASSHE universities across the state to recruit students for open positions and internships, as the department has employment opportunities available statewide. More than half of the department’s interns from 2021 and 2022 came from PASSHE universities.

The Auditor General has visited all three campuses that are part of Commonwealth University (Mansfield, Bloomsburg, and Lock Haven), Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Shippensburg University, Slippery Rock University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and PennWest California.

He had also visited all the state-related schools including Penn State University, University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University. He has plans to visit East Stroudsburg University, Kutztown University, PennWest Edinboro and PennWest Clarion later this fall to continue his recruiting efforts.

To learn more about the Intern to Hire program and find the latest career opportunities, visit their website.