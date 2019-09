Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced today he is calling on Mike Folmer to resign from his Senate seat.

This comes after Mike Folmer, the Lebanon County Legislator, was arrested on charges of child pornography.

“The vile, disgusting charges against Mike Folmer are beyond shocking and warrant his immediate resignation from the Senate,” DePasquale said. “People in leadership positions must be held to a higher standard and Folmer has no business holding a position of public trust.”