Pennsylvania Auditor General DePasquale has called for the records of nearly 1,000 cases to be expunged in Erie County.

According the the Auditor General, this comes after he found that the criminal charges in these cases were improperly filed in what should have been civil cases.

For example, the audit found that in 880 cases, former Erie County Magisterial District Judge Brenda Nichols improperly filed criminal charges for theft, which should have been classified under a civil charge.

“Nearly 1,000 people may have a criminal record and may not even know it, because they actually didn’t commit a crime. Imagine the absolute shock of being asked to explain of why you have a criminal record that you didn’t even know existed,” said Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

“I am a little reluctant to make 880 people file for anything, so there may be another way, for example an administrative order or something that can be crafted to alleviate these convictions ,” said John Trucilla, President Judge, Erie County.