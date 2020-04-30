Auditor General DePasquale to audit Pennsylvania’s waiver system

If you have wondered how the state decided what businesses should be open and which ones have been closed during the pandemic, you are not alone.

The question has also gotten the attention of Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who is announcing an audit of the state’s waiver system. Some companies originally designated as “non-essential” could apply to the state for a waiver that would allow them to open anyway. Some, like Wabtec, was successful in that challenge.

“The question we need to find out is could more businesses have been opened in light of also staying safe in light of social distancing and were they essential to make sure we were providing services that were needed and were those done with a fair process?” DePasquale said.

The state received over 40,000 initial requests for waivers.