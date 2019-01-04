Auditor General Eugene DePasquale to visit Israel, "no taxpayer funds will be used"

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said he will visit Israel next week for an educational tour.

“I look forward to learning more about Israel’s relationship with the United States and the common goals that our nations share,” DePasquale said. “I also want to explore potential economic development opportunities that could benefit Pennsylvania in the future.”

DePasquale said Israel’s role as a key ally and the only true democracy in the Middle East makes it necessary for the United States to help ensure Israel’s continued security.

Trade between our nations is also extremely important, he noted. “The United States is Israel’s single-largest trade partner,” DePasquale said. “Much of that commerce involves technology, communications and agriculture – three major sectors of Pennsylvania’s economy.”

The trip, coordinated by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition, runs Jan. 6 – 12, 2019.

No taxpayer funds will be used.

