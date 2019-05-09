Auditor general finds child abuse policy issues in PA cyber / charter schools

One in five school districts in Pennsylvania do not have an updated policy in regards to reporting child abuse and neglect.

Those were the findings of the auditor general earlier this year, and today, he’s looking at that topic again from a different angle.

This time, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is focusing on charter and cyber school policies. Different schools, but he found the same problem at an alarming rate.

Before 2014, school personnel were only required to report suspected child abuse or neglect to their supervisor, but in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky case, a change was made requiring them to first report incidents to the state’s Child Abuse Hotline.

“This change was intended to make sure that no one at the local level could sweep reports of suspected abuse under the rug.”

But, on Thursday, DePasquale announced a vast majority of the state’s 179 cyber and charter schools had not updated their policies.

“So, they had a policy in place, but it was outdated.”

Finding those policies was no easy task. None of the schools had a policy posted online.

“How could a cyber school not have their policy posted online? I just, I find that one amazing.”

Since his office began their research, he says nearly 80% of those schools began updating their policies, but with a 6% increase in child abuse deaths in Pennsylvania in 2018, the auditor general says it’s still not good enough.

“There is a child abuse problem. And all of us have to do our part to try to stem this tide.”