Auditor General finds reporting errors at Northwestern School District

The Department of the Auditor General has identified two findings in reporting at Northwestern School District.

The audit looked at three areas –transportation operations, nonresident student data, and bus driver requirements — from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2020.

“Noncompliance and significant internal control deficiencies” were found for transportation operations and nonresident student data.

Additional “internal control deficiencies” were found for bus driver requirements.

In the first finding, the school district inaccurately reported the amount it paid for transportation to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. In doing so, the district received $40,540 less than what it was eligible to receive for the 2016-17 and 2019-20 school years, according to the audit report.

The district said it was addressing the issue.

“Since neither the Superintendent nor the Business Manager were employed by the NWSD, during the 2016-2017 school year, it is very difficult to explain the cause of the problems from that time period. Since the current Superintendent and the current Business Manager have been employed with the district, the district has, and will continue to, improve the Internal Control System,” according to the district’s management response in the audit report.

The auditor asked that the Department of Education adjust its reimbursement to ensure the school district collects its full amount.

In the second finding, the district received $9,355 more than it should have from the Department of Education due to inaccurately reporting the number of nonresident foster students during the 2017-18 through 2019-20 school years. The auditor noted that the district also should have billed a neighboring school district for tuition totaling $9,307 for two nonresident students.

If a student is designated as a “foster student,” the school receives Commonwealth paid tuition. Three students at Northwestern School District were inaccurately reported as foster students, according to the auditor’s report.

The auditor recommended that the Department of Education adjust future reimbursements to resolve the overpayment.

The district also failed to bill the Conneaut Area School District for educating two of its students. In the report, the district said it would bill the neighboring school district.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To read the full report click here.