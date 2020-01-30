Auditor General releases Statewide Radio Network audit report

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced today that he has completed his review of the Statewide Radio Network for Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and emergency responders.

“My team found that the State Police and Office of Administration followed all applicable procedures in the latest radio system upgrade, which had a price tag of $44.5 million,” DePasquale said. “Importantly, the new system will use some of the existing infrastructure such as towers and microwave relays, so taxpayers did not have to buy those items all over again.”

The old radio system was in use since 1996, however, Troopers say that system was so unreliable they were forced to use their cell phones most of the time instead of the radio system.

The new radio system, deployed by the PSP, is currently operating in 45 counties. When fully deployed in the summer of 2021, the radio system will be available to 22 state agencies.

“Given the history of problems involving the old system, I believe State Police should go above and beyond to document that the new system is working as designed,” DePasquale added. “Our emergency responders and the residents they protect deserve nothing less.”

