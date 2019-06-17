Augmented Reality experience coming to Erie Bayhawks games at Erie Insurance Arena

The company bringing augmented reality (AR) experiences to consumers and sports fans globally, today announced that the Erie BayHawks have signed a deal that will bring augmented reality experiences to the Erie Insurance Arena and the city of Erie, Pennsylvania.

The New Orleans Pelicans NBA G League affiliate will be among the first G League teams to utilize AR for fan engagement on their iOS or Android mobile devices.



“The BayHawks are excited to partner with Imagination Park Technologies to create some fun augmented experiences for our fans. We’re looking forward to using this emerging technology to not only enhance the fan experience, but also create new opportunities for our marketing partners to engage with our fans,” said Matt Bresee, President of the Erie BayHawks.



Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park stated “We are excited to have our second professional sports team which plays in Erie, Pennsylvania to use our self-service Augmented Reality Platform for fan activation and engagement.”



The Imagination Park platform requires absolutely no programming or even technical ability to design, mange or implement highly sophisticated AR campaigns. The team can utilize their library of images or videos appear on the mobile device as holograms, coupons, video highlights and more. The BayHawks plan to include Pokémon Go-like scavenger hunts at Erie Insurance Arena where fans can collect digital collectibles with the chance to win prizes including game tickets and BayHawks gear.