“Austin’s Playroom” opening at St. Vincent Hospital

The first ever “Austin’s Playroom” has opened at St. Vincent hospital.

This marks the 38th playroom the Mario Lemieux Foundation has sponsored. Allegheny Health Network has seven of the playrooms across their hospitals.

The rooms were created after the Lemieux’s personal experience. In 1996, their son Austin was premature and required 71 days in the hospital. The room provides a space for kids to play and relax prior to surgery or when visiting someone at the hospital.Inside is child-size furnishing, games, toys, books and TVs

“The hospital can be very stressful for family members and pediatric visitors. this is just a space to go and be entertained, and a place to play. ” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

The playroom is the first in the area. It’s located adjacent to the Saint Vincent dining room