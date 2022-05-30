On a day when many people would typically be out enjoying French Creek, authorities are warning kayakers to stay off the water.

According to the Crawford County Scuba Team’s Facebook page, French Creek is nearly 100% impassable just south of the intersection of 6N and Route 19 near Mill Village due to trees in the water.

The post states that the trees are known as strainers and they let water pass through but trap everything else including kayakers.

Just last night firefighters had to rescue two kayakers after their kayaks overturned in the area.