“Autism in Flight” program at ERI helps families navigate airport

For children living with autism, everyday activities can be a challenge. Other experiences that aren’t so typical, such as going through airport security and riding in and airplane, can be nearly impossible for those families.



That’s the idea behind the Erie Airport Authority’s new Autism in Flight” program. It’s part of a partnership with the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Sky West Airlines and Delta Airlines to offer an airport simulation opprunity for families living with autism.

The Autism in Flight program focuses on experiencing the various processes of navigating an airport including ticketing and boarding passes, baggage check, security screening, walking through the gate to the jet way, boarding a plane and baggage claim.

