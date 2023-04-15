A new mural is unveiled at the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

It’s an organization that connects those in the autism community with the resources they need.

The mural shows images of people with autism over their lifespan. The executive director said the mural was a group effort, she said some of their clients assisted the artist in the process.

“To have the opportunity to be here and watch our individuals anywhere from age ten to twenty five really enjoy and get into learning how to paint the mural and how to create it and learn about the process Antonio did an outstanding job. He is a wonderful teacher,” said Tish Bartlett, executive director of the Autism Society of NW PA.

The artist, Antonio Howard, has been instrumental in creating several other local murals.