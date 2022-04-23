On April 23, the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania hosted its 21st annual Walk for Autism over at the Lake Erie Speedway.

This is their first in-person walk in over two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 1,500 people registered for this walk. Their goal was to raise $120,000.

“And all of the funds stay right here in our local community. They benefit our new family center, our therapeutic clubs and programs helping our families right here while they walk their walk with autism,” said Tish Bartlett, Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

This event also included five local food trucks, arts and crafts, and auctions.