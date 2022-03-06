It was the annual Lunch and Bowl event for the Autism Society of Northwestern PA in Erie.

This was the 13th year for the special event for individuals with autism to enjoy a day of bowling at Eastway Lanes.

The entire bowling alley was open for the organization to use as more than 150 bowlers attended the event with family and friends included.

“We bring our families out into the community on a monthly basis to give them the social opportunities and to experience it as a family,” said Tish Bartlett, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Northwestern PA.

If you would like to volunteer for future events or even make a donation, click here.