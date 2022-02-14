Auto companies make changes to operate during Canadian trucker protests

Two major auto companies are making changes so they can still operate during the Canadian trucker protests.

Ford said that all of its North American plants will run this week except for the Ohio and Kansas City assembly operations.

Assembly at two General Motors plants in Ontario, Canada and Flint, Michigan were also altered.

General Motors said it works with suppliers to limit shortage issues.

Police are working to clear a blockade protest in Windsor, Ontario so they can free up travel and trade.