Around 50 area students will be trained in how business works thanks to an inventive program with a local car dealership.

It’s an arrangement with Junior Achievement and Auto Express Kia.

The program received a check for $2,850 to train local students in business with money raised in matching funds between the Kia company and the local dealership.

“We teach our local students to be financially successful and to learn how to have a good job in the future and what’s going to be available for them,” said Erin Sekerak, Junior Achievement.

“Kia matched dollar for dollar what the dealer would donate and that’s through a series of how we purchase vehicles throughout the last six months,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Kia.

Junior Achievement has been teaching American students about business since 1919.