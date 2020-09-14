Auto Express Kia relocates from Route 8 to upper Peach Street

After 25 years of service at their Route 8 location, Auto Express Kia has cut the ribbon on a new home on upper Peach Street.

What started out as a used car dealership on a gravel lot in 1994 expanded so much over those 25 years that a move was deemed necessary.

The new Kia dealership and Kia service center boasts 20,000 square feet with enough room for 400 vehicles on it’s 25 acres.

Joe Askins from Auto Express Kia explained what has led to this growth.

“Kia is the number one brand for the past six years for initial quality with JD power. A lot of people don’t know that and the fact with Kia is when you look at the styling of the vehicles, the quality of the vehicles and the long warranty the 10 year 100,000, it’s sort of a no brainer and we sort of and we’ve always been a value driven dealer and Kia definately fits into that value that we like to deliver to our customers,” said Joe Askins, Owner of Auto Express Kia.

Askins went on to explain that the move took more than four years from concept to completion.