Automation jobs continue to grow

Technology is continuing to grow and with that comes the fear that people could begin to lose their jobs to computer systems. Jobs which once looked to create the most stability, for example: a loan officer, a restaurant employee, or even the person you paid a toll to on the highway, are now at risk due to workplace automation.

Dozens of manufacturers, business support networks, and experts came together to discuss some of the best ways they could move forward in the rapidly changing economy.

One of the experts explained that in years past what often came to mind when discussing the future of automation was manufacturing companies. Although that still remains true in some ways, automation has now evolved so much that it’s going into all sorts of industries. Researchers have found that this puts many people in our area at risk.

“One key finding from our research that we presented this morning is that almost 20% of the occupations in Erie face a very high risk of being automated and many of these are again in the administrative support areas, but not so much in the production area,” said Ken Louie, Director of Economic Research, Institute of Erie.

As technology continues to move forward, one expert explains how to tackle some of the challenges that come along with it.

“Be asking the workers what type of technology would actually be making work easier for you and make you more productive. Instead of just how do we replace work, how do we use technology to augment work and actually make everyone better off,” said Ethan Pollack, Associate Director of Research and Policy, The Aspen Institute.

The President of an automation company right here in Erie further explained that although moving more towards technology based programs could be scary for some, there are quite a few benefits.

“It has driven down the cost of a lot of the equipment and the physical infrastructure that you see and the evolution of networks inside of factories has made all of this come down dramatically in the last decade in cost, and time into implementation,” said Joe Snyder, President, Process and Data Automation.

Although the research shows that jobs are in danger, it also showed that new jobs will be created in order to adapt to the technology.

Researchers further explained a key component for everyone is to become flexible, the more employees educate themselves on what is being done, the easier the transition to a different area.