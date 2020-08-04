Autopsies underway for victims of fatal East 7th and Wayne shooting

Erie Police are working to uncover what led to a double murder. It’s still an active scene on the 700 block of East 7th Street.

Erie Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time, however they did say all three were men and from Erie.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, once officers arrived on the scene they found two men, who both were later pronounced dead, on the sidewalk. The third victim’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police say as they were trying to secure the crime scene when a large crowd began to gather, leading them to call in State Police, Wesleyville and Lawrence Park to help control the crowd.

Police are not releasing if any weapons were recovered at this time and say that they do not have a suspect or a motive as to what led to the deadly shooting. Erie Police is asking for the community’s help to piece together what happened.

We have confirmed with the coroners office that autopsies are underway for the victims.