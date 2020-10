Erie County Coroner’s office has ruled a man’s death a homicide.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 33-year-old Jeremy Jones died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Jones died Monday morning after being shot outside of a tavern on East Lake Road in Harborcreek.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged 29-year-old Corey Kendig with criminal homicide along with other related charges in this case.

Kendig is scheduled to appear in court next week for a preliminary hearing.