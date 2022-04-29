It was a busy night for Erie Police.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of West 8th Street Thursday evening.

Erie Police have confirmed that two people were shot, one fatally. The other victim was taken to the hospital with what we’re told were non-life-threatening injuries.

The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene, and has now identified the victim as a 26-year-old man. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

No arrests have been made at this time as police continue to investigate.