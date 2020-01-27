Autopsy scheduled for Wendy’s employee who was shot and killed in robbery gone wrong

An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon for the Wendy’s employee who was shot and killed over the weekend.

“Going to work and just having his life taken away and ended because somebody else can’t be bothered to go to work and earn his own paycheck and wants to steal and take and destroy what is not his,” said Jennifer Klemm, Cranesville resident.

That is the reaction from one local resident after hearing that an employee at the Edinboro Wendy’s was killed Saturday.

According to state police, 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah died after being shot twice.

Police say that 20-year-old Markese Lampley was attempting to access the money in the Wendy’s vault before the shooting.

Lampley has since been arrested and charged with murder of the first degree and robbery, along with other related charges.

One local resident explained that he was shocked by the news, especially because he knew that someone was inside at the time.

“He was really involved with it and he tried stopping the shooter and I felt bad for him, because he had to be in that situation. I’m just trying to help him get through it and the shock of what was going on at the time of being involved in an active shooting. It’s just something that’s hard to come back from,” said Lance Bill, Cambridge Springs resident.

After hearing that something like this happened close to home, some are left wondering when violence like this will end.

“It’s kind of frighting and you wonder how do you protect yourself from all of this. I mean, I know the government tries and there’s so many laws, but people are not obeying them,” said Sandra Salmon, Erie resident.

As the community looks to move forward together, one man explained that it is important to remember the life that was lost.

“The young man is a hero, the same way as a young man who gets sent to defend his country overseas,” said Verel Salmon, Erie resident.

Some believe the strength of the community is what will help others get through this.

“It’s a small town and usually these things don’t happen in a small town. If we stick together as a community, we will be able to get through it,” said Bill.

The Erie County Coroner says an autopsy will be performed today at noon.