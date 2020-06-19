Autopsy underway and victims identified in connection to manhunt investigation

An autopsy is underway and a second victim is found all in relation to a manhunt investigation being conducted by Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police are now releasing the names of those victim. Not only is an autopsy being conducted on the first victim, but Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating a missing person case.

This all began with a manhunt that crossed multiple county lines and lasted 22 hours.

25-year old Cody Potthoff is accused of murdering both 66-year old John Burick and 41-year old Ian Welden.

Pennsylvania State Police made their way to Burick’s home in Harborcreek on Wednesday after he was reported missing and a car owned by him, was found in Columbus Township in Warren County. Police then found video of Burick using his car and its suspected that Pottoff his passenger in Harborcreek yesterday.

Then around 11:00 p.m. last night, troopers began searching areas in North East for a missing person. According to police, when checking on state game land on Calkins Road in Greenfield Township, they located tire tracks leading into the woods.

Once troopers began a foot search, Burick’s body was discovered.

As for Welden, police discovered his body inside of a Nissan Sentra following the pursuit. Now, Potthoff also has an arrest warrant out for him in the City of Erie for attempted homicide, after he reportedly shot a man in the abdomen last week after an alleged fight over car keys.