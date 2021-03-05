Autopsy underway for Bogey’s Tavern shooting victim

An autopsy is underway in Cleveland for an Erie man after a deadly shooting at Bogey’s Tavern Wednesday night.

A 38-year-old man is dead, one man is still in critical condition and three others are injured after multiple shots were fired inside and outside of the tavern Wednesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Danny Nicholson II. He is 39-years-old, 5’6″ tall and approximately 250 pounds. 

If you know the location of this man you are urged to contact Erie Police.

Erie Police say the motive for the incident is still unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

