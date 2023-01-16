Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man that took place at Rodger Young Park in Erie this weekend.

Erie Police have identified the suspect in custody as 24-year-old Michael Ochrang.

Police responded to the shooting in Rodger Young Park on Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue on around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Chief of Police, Rick Lorah, reports detectives continue to investigate the shooting, and that there were several witnesses at the scene.

“This was a group of young adults, all in their early twenties. We did recover multiple firearms from the scene after the shooting. There was a disturbance just prior to the shooting,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

The victim’s autopsy was scheduled for noon Monday, and the Erie County Coroner is expected to release the identity of the victim shortly after.