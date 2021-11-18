Autopsy underway for victim of Wed. night shooting on E. 13th St.

City of Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting that claimed a woman’s life.

According to EPD, the shooting took place on East 13th Street between Ash and Reed Streets around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The victim was a 33-year-old woman who has not yet been identified.

The victim was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of a car when another car drove by, and someone from that car shot her.

An autopsy is underway at the Erie County Coroner’s Office. At this time, there is no word on a possible suspect.

