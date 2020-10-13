Avalon Hotel auction delayed to end of October

If you are thinking of buying the Avalon Hotel you now have a few more weeks to get your cash together.

The hotel is set to be sold at auction with a starting price of $1.25 million. The online auction was to start yesterday, but has been pushed back to October 28th and 29th.

The owners of the hotel received a $1 million state grant back in 2018 for renovations. It was their hope that with the upgrades the hotel could become a Doubletree Inn by Hilton.

On the hotel’s website it suggests the hotel could also be used for apartments or student housing.