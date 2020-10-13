Avalon Hotel auction delayed to end of October

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

If you are thinking of buying the Avalon Hotel you now have a few more weeks to get your cash together.

The hotel is set to be sold at auction with a starting price of $1.25 million. The online auction was to start yesterday, but has been pushed back to October 28th and 29th.

The owners of the hotel received a $1 million state grant back in 2018 for renovations. It was their hope that with the upgrades the hotel could become a Doubletree Inn by Hilton.

On the hotel’s website it suggests the hotel could also be used for apartments or student housing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar