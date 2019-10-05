Avalon Hotel hosts “40 under 40” event

Hundreds of young professionals gathered at the Avalon Hotel for the “40 under 40” event.

Men and women gathered together to celebrate their success within their professions. The event gave people the opportunity to come together, connect and showcase their talents within their chosen professional fields. The goal of the event is to bring the Erie community together and expand on one another’s future goals.

“These people are the people of the future of Erie,” said Adam Welsh, owner of the Erie Reader. “This is who’s moving Erie forward and we do everything we can to celebrate that.”

The event was organized by the Erie Reader and was open to the