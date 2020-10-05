Avalon Hotel to be placed on the auction block

A downtown Erie hotel will soon be put up for auction.

We went down to West 10th and State Street with a look at the future of Erie’s Avalon Hotel.

For 25 years the building has stood as the Avalon Hotel and Conference Center. In just a couple of weeks however, a new name and ownership could be moving in.

The Avalon Hotel is set to be sold at an auction that begins on October 12th with a minimum bid of 1.25 million dollars.

“Hopefully the auction will generate a buyer who will have the funds available to invest in renovating the Avalon,” said John Oliver, President and CEO of Visit Erie.

These renovations were on the horizon for the hotel owners as they received a one million dollar state grant back in 2018.

This now however is not happening and those tax payer dollars will be going to a different project.

“I think that it’s important to keep the money here and we have a lot of worthy projects that are in the hopper and hopefully they get awarded that money,” said Representative Bob Merski, (D) 2nd Legislative District.

The hotel is listed on Real Insight Market Place. It is being marketed as well suited for a comprehensive renovation and re-positioning in the market.

It was also explained that the City of Erie could benefit no matter what the renovations would be.

“We’re looking at permits and so forth that would make the upgrades and do the renovations and so forth. That’s a pretty good sized building, so that could be a pretty good permit fee for the city,” said Andy Zimmerman, Code Enforcement for the City of Erie.

According to the auction website, the platform fee for this transaction is five percent or a minimum of $25,000.

This building was originally built as a Hilton Hotel. The building has also been a major part of Downtown Erie since the 1970’s.

The future of the building is uncertain tonight. The 48 hour auction is set to begin at noon on October 12th.