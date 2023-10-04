Erie City Council voted on a resolution about the future of the Avalon Hotel on West 10th Street.

There are plans in the works for the hotel to be transformed into apartments.

An out-of-town developer is working with an Arizona liability company on the acquisition and re-use of the hotel property.

Chuck Nelson, president of the Erie City Council, said the city will not be liable for any debt as a result of this transaction.

“We approved a resolution supporting the reinvestment in the Avalon. The bond that they’re being issued needed approval from the governing board and support, and so today we supported that to provide more workforce housing for our downtown residents,” said Nelson.

An out-of-town real estate company called Good Homes Communities is hoping to start this project before the end of the year.