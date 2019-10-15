Average price of gas in Pennsylvania slightly up

Oil prices perked up last week due to optimism over a Friday trade deal with China as President Trump signaled an extensive deal may be ahead.

Oil closed above $54 per barrel Friday, but the optimism seems to have faded over the weekend with reports that China wants more talks before it signs anything. Oil prices moved lower as a result.

Gas prices across the U.S. remain a mixed bag with some small price increases spread amongst the majority of states that saw prices edge slightly lower.

Here in the tri-state area, the state average in Pennsylvania is slightly up at $2.73 a gallon. New York’s state average remains stable at $2.67 a gallon. Ohio’s state average is down to $2.58 a gallon.