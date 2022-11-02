The arrival of November has Thanksgiving on everyone’s minds.

However, avian flu has caused a national turkey shortage, causing prices of poultry to rise and potentially throwing some people’s holiday meal in jeopardy.

The first case of avian influenza was detected in Pennsylvania back in April. It’s killed over 7.3 million turkeys this year nationwide, but one Waterford farm said so far, they’ve been able to avoid the virus.

Avian influenza is a yearly virus poultry farmers have to deal with. Much like the human flu, avian influenza usually dies down during the summer, but this year, that wasn’t the case. Roughly 7.3 million turkeys have died in the United States this year from the virus and caused prices to surge for the consumer by approximately 73%.

However, Copley Farms, in Waterford, has been able to keep its birds healthy.

“Because they’re not inundated with multiple antibiotics that you might see in a factory farm. Their natural immune system is going to take over in any way,” said Rick Copley, owner, Copley Farms.

Copley said once the turkeys at his farm fledge out and get their feathers, they get sent out to their pastures where they remain 24/7.

“I would say the number one issue that they run into is, let’s say, whatever disease, swine flu, or anything like that, in such a confined area, it’s just like we’ve been through how many different times during the pandemic: distance, good ventilation, stuff like that. That’s why it’s important for us to be raising them in this manner so that they aren’t overcrowded,” Copley added.

Despite the price of turkey rising nationally, at Copley Farms, they’ve had the price remain the same for the past two years.

“Last year, we were at $4.99 per pound. This year we’re currently at $4.99 per pound for our turkeys. We did see a large freight increase. How we raise them, we’re able to absorb some of those extra costs that we don’t have to pass it on to our customers,” said Copley.

Copley Farms raises about 100 turkeys per year, which have mostly been sold at this time. If you plan on having turkey for Thanksgiving this year, plan to pay more.