Aviation Wall of Fame will return to Erie International Airport

The Erie Regional Airport Authority is now agreeing to bring back an aviation Wall of Fame after heavy backlash for removing it.

A former board member even taking the time to speak at the meeting saying the wall was supposed to be a permanent fixture at the airport.

Community members turning out to a special board meeting to plead with the board over the fate of the aviation Wall of Fame. Not everyone in attendance was for bringing the wall back.

“I do think the kiosk is a modern way to display those things. When you remodel, you freshen it up, it gets a new look.” said Peter Burton.

That statement is not sitting well with everyone.

“A machine that looks like a Pac Man machine from the 80s and you see one pilot or aviator at a time is hardly a fair judgement of these gentleman who have given their lives for our country.” one person in attendance said.” one community member said to the board.

Former board member Tony Logue says the board agreed then that the wall was to be a permanent fixture at the Erie International Airport.,

“I’m not really sure what transpired, but it flies in the faces of those people who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their community and their country.” Logue said.

A board member later making a motion to reinstate the Wall of Fame, getting six yes votes.

“We have to keep that alive, so I’m glad that the board decided to reinstate the wall. I’m very thankful for them.” Logue said.

Keyton Regenor, speaking for his Wall of Fame father, agrees:

“I think the board knew it was the wrong decision ad I think its good they righted their wrong and steered the compass in the right direction.” Regenor said. With the wall coming back here to the Erie International Airport, its original display may not be its permanent location. However, board members promising to keep it right here at the airport.

Board of Director’s president, Chris Parker, created a committee to figure out where the best location for the wall and portraits would be.

“This motion, as far as to bring it back up and do it the way it should have been done originally is probably the best possible thing we could have.” said Greg Hayes, board member.

There is no official date for when the wall and pictures will be back other than in a “timely manner”