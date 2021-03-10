Avonia Rd. reopened following morning rollover accident

State police closed a portion of Avonia Road this morning after the driver of a car lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a telephone pole.

The 911 call went out just after 8 a.m. this morning for the accident on Avonia Road, just south of Route 5.

The car hit the telephone pole, snapping it, then rolled onto its roof.

One vehicle accident rollover Avonia Road near Route 5 Posted by JET/FOX/YourErie on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

There is no word this hour on the condition of the driver. The road has since been reopened.