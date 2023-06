An award-winning jockey took to the track in Summit Township on Monday.

Jose Ortiz has won numerous races in his career, including Triple Crown races like the 2022 Preakness, the 2017 Belmont Stakes and five Breeders` Cup races.

Ortiz competed Monday night and took second place in the race he ran at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Part of the competition was the Tom Ridge Stakes race, which had $80,000 on the line.