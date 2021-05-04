Award winning local horror movie “Unearth” to be showcased at the Sunset Drive-in May 6th

The award winning local horror movie “Unearth” will be showcased at the Sunset Drive-in this Thursday May 6th.

Last week more than 400 people attended the premier showing.

Girard native Marc Blucas played one of the main characters in the film. He will be attending Thursday’s event at the Sunset Drive-in in Waterford.

This movie is about two neighboring farm families whose relationships are strained when one chooses to lease their land to a gas company and then their water becomes contaminated.

According to the Co-Director John Lyons, the movie was filmed in Western Pennsylvania and he wanted to highlight the area.

“One of our big goals with Unearth was not just to hire local, but also to bring people back home to bring the talent that has moved away back home,” said John C. Lyons, Director of Unearth.

For information on how to get your ticket for Thursday’s show featuring an appearance by Marc Blucas, click here.