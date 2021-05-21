Awardees named for Erie County Public Health Champion

Public health workers are being celebrated on Friday as the Erie County Board of Health honors three public health heroes.

The Public Health Champion Award was created in 2019 to recognize individuals, groups or agencies in the county that assist the Erie County Department of Health.

On Friday, three awards were presented since the other ceremonies were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ed Kissell and Jerry Skrypzak of the SONS of Lake Erie received the 2019 award for their dedication and committed efforts in protecting the Lake Erie watershed.

Erie County Safety and Training Coordinator Jon McEnroe received the 2020 award for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper also presented Erie County Department of Health Director Melissa Lyon with an award for excellence in public health leadership.

“It does feel really nice to be able to be outdoors, be with people, and celebrate the work that has happened, such hard work. It’s been a long slog for a lack of better word, so we’re thrilled to be here and to celebrate not just the work that’s here but all the work that’s done in the community.” Lyon said.

Friday’s speakers at the ceremony include: